Incredible North Coast home wins major building award

Hammerhead Building Projects winning house which claimed the house of the year award at the HIA Gold Coast & Northern Rivers Housing Awards.

KINGSCLIFF business Hammerhead Building Projects has taken top honours at the HIA Gold Coast & Northern Rivers Housing Awards.

The business, which services the Tweed, Northern Rivers and Gold Coast, specialises in custom home builds and scored the Home of the Year award at the virtual ceremony.

Company owner Luke Fitcher said it was an incredible honour to take out the major award on the night.

"It's a huge thrill to win this award with the calibre of builders that had entered this year," he said.

"Listening to the names of builders being listed throughout the award ceremony, we builders all know of each other, so to end up with the top honour was just incredible."

The home also won HIA Customer Built Home $1.5 million to $2 million and HIA Custom Built Home of the Year, partnered by Miele Australia.

Mr Fitcher said that the awards were testament and an acknowledgment of the hard work from his team.

"To get this kind of recognition from the industry goes a long way in acknowledging the work and attention to detail our team put into a build that enables us to deliver such a high-quality home."

"Winning these awards helps build reputation and as a builder reputation really is everything."

Of the home, Mr Fitcher said that the circumstances allowed for the team to showcase their talent.

"(The) form gave this house a great layout and combined with the clients' Japanese inspired design and selections, it all came together in a really stylish finish with a lot of detail but at no point was it busy, it all just worked well."

HIA Gold Coast & Northern Rivers executive director, Toni Bull, said the awards represented an outstanding achievement by all winners.

"HIA is committed to recognising the outstanding achievements of our members. The Awards allow us to acknowledge members who excel in building exceptional homes, kitchens and bathrooms and run highly successful businesses," Ms Bull said.