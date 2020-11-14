Menu
She is one of Australia’s most famous faces and now an 18-storey portrait of Nicole Kidman is being painted in Sydney to promote her new TV series.
TV

Incredible new painting revealed

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell, The Sunday Telegraph
14th Nov 2020 8:36 AM

Australia's biggest face in Hollywood is about to take stardom to new heights by becoming the biggest face on the Sydney skyline.

An 18-storey portrait of A-list actress Nicole Kidman is being painted on the side of a Darlinghurst apartment building this weekend.

A huge 18 storey mural of Nicole Kidman gets painted in Kings Cross today. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Streaming service Binge commissioned the larger than life piece of Kidman, 53, as her character in miniseries The Undoing to celebrate the program's success.

The psychological thriller miniseries, which stars Kidman as therapist Grace Fraser, is the most-watched show on the streaming service since Binge launched in May, with its premier episode luring in the biggest daily audience yet.

The 18 storey mural is the biggest in the southern hemisphere. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Eleven artists have spent more than two weeks bringing the 36-metre artwork to life at the Top of the Town apartment complex, on the corner of Craigend St and Victoria St.

The portrait will become the largest mural in the Southern Hemisphere when it is unveiled at 10am today.

A white canvas at the beginning of the artwork. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Punters can view the artwork for three days before the portrait transitions into a second image before being taken down on November 23.

Originally published as Incredible new painting to hit Sydney

Painters work on the 18-storey mural of Nicole Kidman in Kings Cross. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Eleven artists have spent more than two weeks bringing the 36-metre artwork to life. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
