A popular kids’ day out is returning this weekend, set to highlight the “incredible bravery” of one young girl.

Northern Rivers Children’s Health Fund Our Kids is hosting their Clarence Property Our Kids Day Out on May 2.

The Our Kids charity raises money for the Lismore Base Hospital Children’s Ward and for kids living in the broader Richmond Valley and further afield, so they can receive specialist medical care locally.

Our Kid's Day Out entertainment.

Featuring fun for the whole family and a range of live entertainment, the day will also showcase one local family and their young daughter Ebony Duff.

Ebony, 8, will receive the Suzie Levot Memorial Our Kids Bravery Award on the day.

Ebony has juvenile arthritis and has needed lots of trips to Lismore and Brisbane hospitals for care but hasn’t let that stop her smiling and bringing joy to the nurses who care for her, according to Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, Rebekka Battista.

“Ebony truly deserves to be Centre stage at the Our Kids Day Out celebration,” she said.

“This day will be a great chance for families to enjoy free entertainment and meet the Emergency Services, so bring the family and a picnic blanket.

Other highlights of the day include trucks, cars and boats and even a visit from Blinky Bill.

The event goes from 9am – 2pm at Missingham Bridge Amphitheatre.

Our Kid's Day Out entertainment.

Clarence Property Our Kids Day Out schedule:

2021 Main Stage

9:15 Awesome Adam magic Show

9:45 Southern Cross Garrison 501st Legion Star Wars

10:00 Blinky Bill Backyard show presented by Newcastle Permanent

10:15 The Balloon Kings

10.45 Our Kids Children’s Ward Bravery Awards

11.00 Rompin Stompin Show

11.30 Gee Cee, Cee Cee & Larry Lifeguard Show

12:00 Blinky Bill Backyard show presented by Newcastle Permanent

12:15 Circus Stunt man

12.45 Wildlife Twins

Originally published as ‘Incredible’ girl to be celebrated at Ballina kids day out