A screenshot of the incredible encounter. Picture: Payton Landaas via Youtube
Pets & Animals

Incredible footage of whale with surfers

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Nov 2019 7:00 PM

Incredible drone footage has captured the moment a whale swims directly through a group of mostly unaware surfers.

The footage was filmed by Payton Landaas, 18, a high school student, who called the moment "surreal" and "insane". He was filming off the coast of Southern California when he captured the stunning vision. He had been flying the drone nearby a group of about a dozen surfers at Doheny State Beach in LA when he suddenly saw the whale edging up to them.

 

A screenshot of the incredible encounter. Picture: Payton Landaas via YouTube
Mr Landaas has recently started his own drone video company, Stealth Photos, and was checking the waves from a bluff by his home in Capo Beach when he saw a whale spout.

"It was completely surreal and so insane," Mr Landaas told NBC News.

Some of the surfers seem to notice the massive creature and try to paddle away from it. However, most of the group seem blissfully unaware of the massive sea mammal passing by.

