Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

MOTORBIKE CRASH: NSW Fire & Rescue crews including the Goonellebah Hazmat unit attended a crash between a motorbike and car on Thursday night.

GOOD Samaritans assisted emergency services to rescue a motorcyclist from under a car in Goonellabah on Thursday night.

Around 8pm a crew from NSW Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident at Oliver Ave, where members of the public helped to left a vehicle off a motorcycle rider so he could be treated by paramedics.

Lismore Fire Brigade station officer, Ian Grimwood, said four firefighters attended the incident.

"We were called out to attend an MVA (motor vehicle accident) with a person trapped but by the time we were on scene, the patient had been removed and was being treated by the ambulance crew,” he said.

"I understand members of the public assisted police to get the patient whose motorbike slid under the vehicle out from under it.”

Mr Grimwood said the crew from the pumper and the Goonellabah Hazmat team were on scene to assist in case of any fuel spills.

"Four members of Alpha pumper attended and we were there to provide fire protection but were not needed,” he said.

"By the time we arrived the vehicle was on the grass verge and the rider was in the ambulance.”

On the Goonellabah Fire Station Facebook page, a report said: "Tonight, a crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 316 Goonellabah responded to reports of a motorcyclist trapped under a vehicle after coming off his motorbike.

"Upon arrival, members of the public and emergency services manually lifted the parked vehicle to allow NSW Ambulance crews to remove and treat the rider.

"An inspection of the vehicles quickly identified no fire or hazardous materials risks, so no additional resources were required. The rider was transported to hospital and the #EmergencyServiceFamily all left the scene soon after.”