'Incredible coincidence' leads to new Lismore business

SHARED VISION: Owner of Northern Rivers Stained Glass, Maire Joy Barron, with Joye Spink, who has opened Northern Rivers Mosaic and Tiles in Lismore.

SHARED VISION: Owner of Northern Rivers Stained Glass, Maire Joy Barron, with Joye Spink, who has opened Northern Rivers Mosaic and Tiles in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

TWO artists, former colleagues and friends have joined forces to bring a stained glass and mosaic and tile business hub to Lismore.

Maire Joy Barron and Joye Spink resigned from their long-standing jobs in the community service sector late last year - a decision which led them to following their business dreams together.

"About a month after we left our jobs, I heard Joye was going to open a mosaic and tile shop," Maire said.

"I had been researching opening a stained glass shop and had wanted to for a while. It was an incredible coincidence."

The duo yesterday celebrated the grand opening of Northern Rivers Stained and Northern Rivers Tiles and Mosaics on Keen St in Lismore.

"We are so excited, the shop space is perfect for us," Maire said.

"For me, well-being in general is about connecting with people. Joye and I had a strong connection socialising outside of work for years... and opening a business is more fun and creative with a partner.

"Our businesses are adding extra art modalities to the region. Our goal is to grow glass and mosaic creativity on the Northern Rivers."

Maire said each business had three facets.

"We are both an art supply shop - I supply tools and glass for other artists and Joye is supplying everything you need to make the mosaics with," she said.

"We are both running workshops here.

"We are selling our own art (Joye is a portrait artist too) and commissioning local artists too. We are both importing our own stock which makes it more affordable.

"Eventually we were thinking of running an art gallery inside the shop too."

Maire was introduced to stained glass as a little girl when her uncle had a stained glass shop in Auckland.

"Going into business for me was about soul searching and my passions," she said.

"I just really love the multi-dimensional aspect of coloured glass. You can have a window and looking at the light through it is so beautiful.

"The way stained glass art changes a space in a home - it's such a deep passion of mine - what a privilege to be able to be part of creating art that has that kind of an impact.

"Creativity is good for your soul - it's self care - giving ourselves permission to be creative and putting aside time for that is so important."

Joye said joint businesses were filling a gap in the region.

"Maire set up a studio a few years ago at home and realised there was no stained glass retail shop in the region," Joye said.

"The closest retail shop for stained class was Newcastle and southern Gold Coast... there were stained glass studios but there wasn't any retail glass shops."

Head to the Northern Rivers Stained Glass Facebook page for lead light or copper foil workshop information.

For mosaic workshop information head to nrtilesandmosaics.com

Find Northern Rivers Stained Glass and Northern Rivers Tiles and Mosaics from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at 177 Keen St Lismore.