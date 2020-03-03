Incredible chance to learn from world karate champion

A SPANISH former world karate champion will be holding classes open to all martial arts students this weekend.

Lismore’s Success Martial Arts sensei Richard Marlin said it was an excellent chance to learn from one of the best in the sport.

“It is a rare opportunity to train in Lismore with a modern karate master and former world champion, Luis Maria Sanz from Spain,” he said.

“Sensei Luis will hold sessions this weekend at Richard Marlin’s Success Martial Arts on Friday night and on Sunday.

“Sensei Luis will be teaching Kata, prearranged forms from the Shotokan style.”

Marlin said Sensei Luis was an amazing teacher.

“His karate credentials and lineage are impeccable, he was the first non-Japanese person to win the world title,” he said.

“His teacher was Masatoshi Nakayama, student of Gichin Funakoshi, the founder of Shotokan Karate.”

Marlin said Sensei Luis was very much in demand as a coach for top level karate practitioners around the world.

“The Far North Coast is his only regional venue as part of his 2020 Australian tour,” Marlin said.

“This is his second visit to Lismore, and instructors from Success Martial Arts have trained with him numerous times on previous visits to Australia.”

Marlin said classes are open to any karate practitioner.

For more details and to register call 0432 633 359 or go to our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/successmartialarts/