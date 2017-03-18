IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

A GROUP of local emerging artists will be exhibiting their work at the Lone Goat Art Gallery in the Byron Bay Library complex next month.

The REDinc. artists will share with the local North Coast community a fresh and unique view of the world through various arts media: acrylic, mixed media, ceramics and works on paper.

REDinc. Art Exhibition Director, Josie Donnelly, said this was the sixth time the group were exhibiting at Byron Bay.

"Our artists participate regularly in group and solo exhibitions throughout the year, as well as exhibiting in art competitions regionally, nationally and internationally," she said.

"The professional art practices of the REDinc. artists are supported by experienced and passionate local artists and facilitators; this exhibition is one of our yearly events that showcase the talent of our artists.

"The IncREDible Art exhibition will give insight into the lives, interests and experiences of local contemporary artists with disability, by showcasing their vision, spirit and breadth of abilities; expressed beautifully in their range of works.

"The artworks are vibrant, expressive and passionate."

The incREDible Art Exhibition will kick off with an opening night on Friday April 7 from 6pm-8pm at the Lone Goat Gallery, 28 Lawson Street, Byron Bay (part of Byron Bay Library).

Everyone is welcome.

The exhibition will be open until Wednesday April 19.