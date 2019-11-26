Increasing levels of blue green algae found in lake

Ballina Shire Council has discovered higher than average blue green algae levels in Lake Ainsworth.

BALLINA Shire Council is alerting the community after its Environmental Health Officers discovered increasing blue green algae levels at Lake Ainsworth.

The overall blue green algae levels are currently at an Amber Alert and appear to be increasing rapidly.

Additional samples will be collected on November 27, with results likely to be available the following day.

Potentially toxic Microcystis aeruginosa has not been detected.

Council regularly monitors Lake Ainsworth over the summer months and uses an aerator between October to May.

Lake users are still able to access the water but are being wanted to avoid with scums, which are concentrated areas of algae.