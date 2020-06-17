‘Incoherent’ Block star arrested on Coast

A COURT has been told The Block star Suzi Taylor was sick when she was supposed to be reporting on bail, but police say she was well enough to advertise her escort services.

The former Penthouse cover girl, also known as Suellen Jan Taylor, is behind bars after she was arrested at Maroochydore on Saturday.

She appeared by video link at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to face 31 charges of breaching bail and one charge of possessing tainted property.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert said Ms Taylor's defence lawyers tendered a doctor's certificate to the court on Tuesday which covered the period she allegedly failed to report to police.

"(It claimed) she was unwell however information has been received that in the same period she was too unwell to report to Brisbane City Station, she was advertising her services as an escort," Senior Constable Lambert said.

"Further information has been received regarding the initial (Currumbin) bail address that was provided to the Supreme court, that she wasn't residing at that address and there was information to indicate she was not welcome at that address and never resided there."

Sen-Const Lambert said Ms Taylor had been staying at different hotels.

"Further information was obtained from the Sunshine Coast stating that the defendant met a male person online and asked him to book a hotel under his name for her to stay at, in contravention of the residential condition and the curfew condition" she said.

"In my submission this is a clear indication that she has no intention of complying with the orders of the court in regards to bail conditions."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist read an email from Ms Taylor's lawyers to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking Ms Taylor's Supreme Court bail conditions be varied for her to reside at Beerwah and report to Beerwah Police Station.

Mr Stjernqvist said reporting was not available at Beerwah.

Sen-Const Lambert said police were unaware Ms Taylor had varied her Supreme Court bail until yesterday.

"Checks were conducted with both Brisbane City Station and Palm Beach Station where police believe she was meant to be reporting and no reporting had been done and neither station had been notified that the reporting condition had been changed to Beerwah Station," she said.

Sen-Const Lambert said the Beerwah address also hadn't been provided to police and Ms Taylor couldn't give police the address when she was arrested on Saturday.

"I was incoherent," Ms Taylor said in reply.

Defence lawyer Demi Quadrio requested Ms Taylor be granted bail on the fresh charges to another address at Booyal near Bundaberg, where her mother and stepfather live.

Sen-Const Lambert said police hadn't been given enough notice to check the address was suitable.

She said there was unacceptable risk Ms Taylor would not comply with her bail conditions.

Mr Stjernqvist said if he was to grant Ms Taylor bail on these charges, to reside at Bundaberg, she would immediately be breached on her Supreme Court bail.

He adjourned the matter to tomorrow so Ms Quadrio could contact the ODPP to seek her Supreme Court bail conditions be varied to line up with the proposed Magistrate Court bail conditions.

Ms Taylor will remain in custody overnight.

She had previously been granted Brisbane Supreme Court bail on charges of extortion, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty in relation to allegations she bashed a Tinder date and forced him to hand over money late last year.