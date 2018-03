Police are calling on witnesses to an incident at a Kyogle toilet block to come forward.

Police are calling on witnesses to an incident at a Kyogle toilet block to come forward.

CASINO police are currently investigating an incident that took place on Norton Street, Kyogle on Saturday February 10.

The incident took place between 10pm and 11pm at the toilet block.

If you witnessed an unusual incident taking place at this time and location, can you please contact Casino Police on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is C66418306, all information supplied to police is confidential. #KyogleCrime