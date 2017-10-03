22°
Inches of rain needed, not millimetres, to put fires out

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW as Fire and Rescue NSW controlled a bush fire in bushland near East Ballina.
Samantha Elley
JUST because there has been some good rain, doesn't mean we can relax when it comes to fires, according to RFS Superintendent Michael Brett.

The rain that has fallen has been seen as a reprieve, but there is still work to be done.

"We've had a little bit of rain but it hasn't put (the fires) out as some will burn for weeks,” Supt Brett said.

"It's been a reprieve for a week but a couple of days of hot, dry weather and we'll be back where we were.

"We need inches, not millimetres.”

Supt Brett said the fires still burning need to be patrolled.

"The rain has brought a green tinge back into the countryside but the forests are still heavily fuelled.

"We need good soaking rain.”

Fires on the priority list include those at Peacock Creet and Bambi Road.

"We are still monitoring the two fires at Wardell and the back of Mullumbimby.”Supt Brett said.

"We will keep mopping up and patrolling.”

Supt Brett said the recent downfalls didn't mean that permits-to-burn restrictions would be lifted.

"Just because we've had a wet spell, doesn't mean the danger is gone.” he said.

