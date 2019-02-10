Incentives for farmers to help protect Richmond River

With funding provided by the NSW Government's Catchment Action program, North Coast Local Land Services is working with dairy farmers to better manage dairy effluent, a project that will have positive effects on the health of the Richmond catchment.

THE health of the Richmond River continues to be a major focus of groups as they look to step up the implementation of their river health plans.

Dairy farmers in the Richmond River catchment are being singled out in an attempt to better manage effluent management systems to improve river health with an investment by North Coast Local Land Services (NCLLS), and Richmond Rivers Rescue are calling for recruits for their cause.

The 2019 Dairy Effluent Project focuses on dairy farms located in the Richmond River catchment and builds on previous North Coast Local Land Services investment which supported ten dairy farmers in the Richmond catchment to undertake a dairy effluent system review and audit.

The continuation of the project is providing incentives to seven dairy farmers to install upgrades to existing effluent systems that will improve effluent re-use on farm.

Dairy effluent contains considerable amounts of nutrients, in particular nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

If not utilised effectively, dairy effluent can lead to excessive soil nutrient build up in some areas of the farm which can cause unsafe grazing areas and potentially leach into environmentally sensitive areas and waterways.

The targeted grants will be offered to farmers who have an Effluent System Review developed by an Accredited Dairy Effluent System Designer.

NCLLS project manager, Nathan Jennings, said North Coast dairy farmers were doing a good job of on-farm nutrient management with many having undertaken accredited programs such as Fert$mart.

"Dairy farmers already have very detailed soil nutrient management plans which are reviewed annually as part of enterprise operations, this project helps improve the ability for farmers to include the use of effluent as a nutrient source within their existing fertiliser and nutrient management programs,” he said.

"The project aims to deliver improved effluent management over nearly 100 hectares through a range of measures that, depending on the individual farm, may include actions such as trafficable solids traps, redesigned concrete drains and walkways, gravel and rock traps, direct application effluent pumps and dilution valves.”

General manager Louise Orr said: "Through successful applications to the NSW Government's Catchment Action NSW funding, we will be undertaking this project that will increase on-farm soil health and adoption of soil conservation practices in three key agricultural industries, one of which is the dairy industry.

"We are working hard on building relationships with community groups and other government agencies and our ability to work collaboratively will improve the outcomes of the areas we are working in.”

Richmond Rivers Rescue have also flagged their Annual General Meeting and NSW Election Candidates Forum for Thursday February 21 at the Lismore Workers Club.

The meeting will include the RRR business meeting; a river update; details of the Rous Watershed Initiative; NSW Election Candidates forum and Q & A; and collection of nominations for their committee.

Interested members of RRR and the public are welcome to attend to find out more about the latest initiatives to restore the river as well as hear from state election candidates (from 6.30pm) on their respective positions.

If you are keen to do more to save our river, the RRR would like to hear from people interested in serving as office bearers of the committee for the coming year.

If you'd like to nominate yourself, or know someone with skills to offer, please complete and contact richmondriversrescue@gmail.com for more information.

Registrations for the RRR AGM will be open from 5pm at the Workers Club.