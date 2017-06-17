Incentive to shop local

CAMPAIGN: Lismore Chamber of Commerce's Deborah Benhayon and owner of Pirlos Fruit Barn, Suzanne Dhesi.

YOU could win a holiday by shopping in Lismore.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Travelbay, Southern Cross Credit Union and Lismore Toyota, have teamed up to 'Refuel the HEART', ahead of a full month of events in Lismore.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce's Deborah Benhayon said the campaign, Refuel the HEART, aims to put funds back into the community after the flood devastation.

"The Lismore Chamber of Commerce felt it was really important with all the activities happening in Lismore over the next four weeks, that people have even more incentive to come and spend their money locally,” Ms Benhayon said.

To be in the running for holiday prizes simply visit five participating businesses, collect a card and spend $20 or more.

First prize is a $4000 holiday package where the winner can choose from a 10-day Vietnam Highlights tour or a seven-day India Golden Triangle holiday.

Second prize is a $1500 one-week holiday package at Couran Cove, Queensland.

Owner of Pirlos Fruit Barn in Lismore, Suzanne Dhesi, said Refuel the HEART gives shoppers a great incentive to buy their things locally.

"People's habits have changed... they are catching buses to Ballina for shopping and now local businesses need them to change their habits,” Ms Dhesi said.

Ms Benhayon says participating businesses will be available online, and more will be added over the next few days. She hopes every small business in Lismore will get involved.

The competition is open now and closes on July 10 with the winner drawn on Saturday, July 15 at the Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards.

Once five stamps are collected, the cards can be dropped into participating businesses and those with a 'Restart the Heart' poster.

See a list of participating businesses at www .lismorechamber.com.au.