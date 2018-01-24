Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Inaccurate' ads about Lennox lake were not authorised

There has been a lot of controversy about plans to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth.
There has been a lot of controversy about plans to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth. Rebecca Lollback

PRESERVING Lake Ainsworth Inc has said the two newspaper ads which Ballina's mayor Cr David Wright reacted to with claims of "inaccuracies" were not authorised by the group.

The ads, promoting a public rally opposing the closure of the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, were placed in the Weekend Star on January 6, and the Ballina Shire Advocate on January 10.

Pip Carter, president of the PLAI, wrote in a letter to this week's Advocate, the ads were "unauthorised and were placed without Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc's knowledge or endorsement".

The ads prompted the mayor, Cr David Wright, to release a statement calling for the group to be factual in its arguments, pointing to "inaccuracies" in the advertisements.

The advertisements were booked and paid for by Don Opie, who has been a regular letter-writer opposing the closure of the eastern road, using the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc's name.

Mr Carter said that Mr Opie was not a member of the PLAI committee.

Topics:  ballina shire council lake ainsworth lennox head

Lismore Northern Star
New SES leader 'fair dinkum' about helping community

New SES leader 'fair dinkum' about helping community

THE new community engagement coordinator's key role will be to tap into a less traditional volunteer base and new flood preparedness initiatives.

90-year-old ferry restored from 'firewood'

LOVINGLY RESTORED: Ballina's Dona and Peter Graham with the former Sydney ferry Myrna. They will sail the vessel (also pictured at left) along the Richmond River during the duck races on Australia Day.

Ballina couple has given new life to a former Sydney ferry

Despite snakes and spiders, this family loves life in Casino

NEW AUSTRALIANS: The De Luzuriaga family from the Philippines will become Australian citizens on Australia Day at Broadwater. Pictured, from left, is Luke, Alan, Noah and Sylvia De Luzuriaga in Casino.

Family of four set to become Australian citizens

Get in early for your chance to see Ballina's best view

CHECK OUT THE VIEW: The public has an opportunity to check out the view at Ballina's Marine Rescue tower in an open day to be held on Australia Day. Volunteer Tony Hensley is pictured at work in the tower.

Visit the Marine Rescue tower and help raise money

Local Partners