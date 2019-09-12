In this climate the science on science is just not settled

CLIMATE CLASS ACTION: More than 500 local students, parents and supporters took part in last year's Student Strike for Climate Action and March from Railway Park to Apex Park in Byron Bay.

CLIMATE CLASS ACTION: More than 500 local students, parents and supporters took part in last year's Student Strike for Climate Action and March from Railway Park to Apex Park in Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

THE NATIONAL Party's David Littleproud, Minister for Water Resources, Drought, Rural Finance, Natural Disaster and Emergency Management took his federal colleagues by surprise last week telling journalists he "didn't know if climate change is man made.”

His comments sent shock waves through the Canberra fossil fuel lobby who were stunned to hear a member of the Coalition use the words 'climate' and 'change' in such close proximity to each other let alone within the same sentence.

With the Coalition still still holding that the science is just not settled on whether the climate was causing the weather Littleproud is expected to be disciplined or dis-endorsed following his blatant act of tree-huggery.

Littleproud had been flummoxed by a trick question about why Australia was basically on fire at the moment and whether taking action to slow down the rise in the earth's temperature might help stop it happening again.

When it was further suggested burning fossil fuels and opening up new coal mines may exacerbate the bush fire problem world wide by contributing to a rise in the earth's temperature the Labour Party was suddenly reading something terribly important on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile with the science still not settled on whether water was the cause of rivers, the NSW government is busy de-populating what could loosely be called the Darling River of fish in order to re-introduce the fish to the river should it rain in the forseeable future.

But the NSW Nationals are clear that water is the leading cause of irrigation, so not much hope is held for the long term future of the happless fish.

What has become abundantly clear is that fish are the major cause of unsightly fish kills so having no fish in the rivers when they dry up this Summer will prevent further television coverage.

So with the science just not settled on science at all, in the short to medium term we will be sending thoughts and prayers to the natural environment and the wafer thin envelope of breathable air that surrounds our planet.

Finally, in a show of bipartisanship both the Coalition and Labor are now in lock step on the need to have the world's children carry the campaign for a coherent and responsible climate policy forward at the upcoming School Strike 4 Climate Action next Friday September 4 in towns and cities across Australia.

So there is some hope, even though the science on hope leading to action is just not settled in this current political climate.

School Strike 4 Climate

Not Business as Usual