In the deep end of water polo season

POWER SHOT: Lennox Head's Nathan Durkin shapes for a shot at goal in FNC Water Polo competition at Ballina on Monday night. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

ALSTONVILLE extended its lead on top of the ladder after a dominant 12-2 win over Ballina in Far North Coast men's water polo at Ballina on Monday night.

Dan Bills and Jayden Whittle finished the game with a hat-trick of goals while Sam Henderson and Max Mulcahy scored two goals each.

The team plays as the Barry White's with Lennox Head second, Alstonville Manta Rays third and Mullumbimby in fourth place.

"It's all pretty tight at this stage and there isn't much between the top teams,” FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"The Manta Rays are probably the team to beat when they're at full strength.

"They have Queensland state reps and will have Francis and Oliver Rupnik to come back into the side.”

Lennox Head are on track for another finals appearance after going down in a semi-final penalty shoot-out last year.

Mullumbimby won the competition with an older team but have added some youth this year with strong shooter Jack Bracey joining its ranks.

"Lennox Head can do anything on their day and they continue to surprise some teams,” Nunn said.

"They do let themselves down at times and they've had some unexpected losses but they will learn from that.

"Mullumbimby have a lot of older blokes but they still play a good brand of water polo and they're always consistent.”

The women's competition has been divided into two teams this year with Sally Thompson scoring five goals in an 11-6 win at Ballina on Monday night.

Kate Bracey and Zara Fox scored three each while Veronica Silver scored two for the opposition.

FNC Water Polo is in its 40th year and plans to hold an anniversary dinner following its grand finals on March 30.

"We've had plenty of state reps and talented players over the years and we'd like to celebrate one weekend in April,” Nunn said.

"Jasmine Collins has played in Europe and we have Mason Fettell and Isaac and Liam Hair playing (Queensland) national league.”

See the Your Sport section in The Northern Star on Tuesday for more photos from the Monday night games at Ballina.