Horse attacked by dogs goes on to win on Cup day

Kirk Matheson rode I'm a Jet to a win in the $30,000 Benchmark 70 showcase handicap (1100m) at the Ballina Jockey Club.

A DOG attack threatened to derail the racing career of six-year-old gelding I'm A Jet ($4.20) on a Coffs Harbour beach earlier this year.

The horse looks to have made a full recovery after missing seven months and taking out the $30,000 Benchmark 70 Showcase Handicap (1100m) yesterday.

"It was a hell of a mess," trainer Mick O'Neill said.

"They tore all his shoes off on the rocks and it's a wonder he didn't end up at Lord Howe Island.

"We wanted to give him a run around on the beach but he had never been there before so we took him down for a look.

"A couple of pig dogs got on the loose and cut him up pretty bad.

"We had to plaster him with penicilin and all the other stuff so he was out for a couple of months there.

"They tell it does happen and the people got charged so it was just one of those things."

I'm a Jet has only had three starts back and picked up a third at Taree last month over 1000m.

"I think he's come back pretty good," O'Neill said.

"You nearly have to go south to find a decent race and this guy has a big heart."

Earlier, Casino trainer Ian Savins thought Galiano, a six-year-old gelding son of Danewin, had won yesterday's $30,000 Woollam Constructions Class 3 Showcase Handicap (1250m).

However the hobby trainer had to settle for second despite Galiano being first past the post after the connections of second-placed Excalibrator lodged a protest alleging interference at the 1200m.

Third-placed Aleena also protested against the race winner but that was dismissed while stewards upheld Excalibrator's protest.

Trained by Helen Page at the Gold Coast, four-year-old Excalibrator won the protest and grabbed the $16,630 winner's cheque from owner/trainer Savins, who is a real estate salesman.

It would have been Galiano's third win his 30th start and he's now won $58,700.

Tegan Harrison rode Galiano and thought he would have been "run off his legs".