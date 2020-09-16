IN PHOTOS: The heartbreaking notes, tributes left for Eddie

TREE OF LOVE: Tributes to the memory of beloved Lismore boy Edward Allen, 17, who died after his car crashed into a tree on Monday September 14, 2020.

MOMENTS after the emergency services left the scene of the crash which took Edward Allen's life on Monday evening, the first flowers and cards appeared.

Young men and women, fresh from a shift at the local supermarket or food retailer, joined family and mates at the tragic scene on Barham St, East Lismore.

Boys and girls held each other quietly crying while others stood in stunned disbelief, all united in the despair of losing one of their own.

Since then, broken-hearted friends of the Allen family, school friends and teammates have left loving messages and tokens, flowers, photos, footballs and notes, mourning the loss of a remarkable young man.

By Wednesday morning the tree on Barham St outside the Lismore Golf Club was surrounded by a ring of love.

Five young people who knew Eddie were quietly standing vigil at the tree, all visibly distressed but making a supreme effort to hold their feelings in check.

Two older men cycling down Barham St, called out as they passed by, "sorry about your friend", and heads nodded in recognition of their respect.

One message read" "Fly high Edward Allen - 6.2.03 - 4.09.20. Forever in our hearts."

"Rest in peace, beautiful boy," another read.

"We will miss your cheeky smile and laugh of yours."

Another read; "To the Allen family, we are all there for you. Lots of love, the Scotcher / Sivewright families."

A photo of Eddie was inscribed: "We are going to miss your ugly beautiful head. We're thanking God for your life and that you shared some if it with us. Love you brother."