In memory of the Battle of Beersheba

MORE than 200 descendants of the famous Light Horse Brigade are riding their horses from Tabulam on to Grafton to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famous battle during World War I that helped to liberate Palestine (now Israel) from a 400-year Turkish rule.

The ride leaves Tabulam and will cross the bridge at 10.30am today and will arrive in Grafton later in the day.

Ceremonies were held in Tabulam and Casino on October 31 to commemorate the special event. The Light Horse brigade rode over the heads of the stunned Turkish soldiers in a dramatic victory that has been turned into a DVD story featuring Sigrid Thornton as the lady who wrote the note that served to trick the Turks into thinking that the battle would be in Gaza instead of Beersheba.

As the horses had been without water for two days, they galloped towards the water wells in the town and made it before they were to be blown up. With 800 horsemen, 100 of these were indigenous. In next week's edition of The Express Examiner we will showcase the event with photos.

Wendy Boniface