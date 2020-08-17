In Hearts Wake new album proves huge chart success

In Hearts Wake is an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay formed in 2006 and their album Kaliyuga is number 3 on the ARIA Charts.

In Hearts Wake is an Australian metalcore band from Byron Bay formed in 2006 and their album Kaliyuga is number 3 on the ARIA Charts.

BYRON BAY band In Hearts Wake have scored a massive success with their Kaliyuga album after it debuted at number 3 on the ARIA charts.

Kaliyuga was released on August 7 and is the Byron Bay band's fifth album and fourth album to debut in the ARIA charts.

The milestone sees the band sitting in good company with American songstress Taylor Swift's record folklore and country music star Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here occupying the top two places on the chart.

Previously speaking to The Northern Star, the band described how they had made the production of the album carbon neutral.

SEE MORE: IN HEARTS WAKE CARBON NEUTRAL ALBUM

In Hearts Wake are no strangers to chart success after their 2015 album Skydancer charted at number two on the ARIA charts but Kaliyuga is the best result since Skydancer.

The band also went into the Byron Hinterland to plant trees to help promote ecology and the environment which is a focus of Kaliyuga.

SEE MORE: BYRON BAND SHOWS OFF THEIR GREEN THUMBS

Kaliyuga is available on all streaming services.