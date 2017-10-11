In Hearts Wake coming to a town near you

In Hearts Wake play The Tivoli in Brisbane on the Ark tour.

In Hearts Wake have announced they will be heading on a tour across our Great Southern Land in early 2018.

Spanning 28 dates across three months and taking in the entire continent, In Hearts Wake will literally hit every corner of Australia when they set off on their epic journey in January 2018.

The regional focused tour kicks off on January 18 in Cairns and winds up where it all began in Byron Bay in March.

Joining In Hearts Wake around the nation will be Young Lions.

In Hearts Wake have today released a new video for "Frequency”, a standout from their new album Ark.

Filmed by their fans on their huge Australian headline tour by earlier this year, "Frequency” is a taste of what's to come when the band hit regional centres in early 2018.

2017 has already been a huge year for In Hearts Wake.

In June, the boys from Byron dropped their colossal third album Ark, which debuted at #3 on the Aria Album Chart, and saw the band tackle the issue of water pollution head on with the We Are Waterborne: An In Hearts Wake Initiative in conjunction with Tangaroa Blue and Sea Shepherd.

The band went on to slay big stages around Australia on their biggest headline tour yet, duck over to New Zealand for a quick run of shows and now they are in Europe on an extensive headline tour around the continent, with a few sell out shows already in the bag.

After they wrap up, the band will see out the year in the US on tour with Fit For A King and Like Moths To Flames

Young Lions will jump in the van to support In Hearts Wake on this huge run.

This Brisbane crew just released their brand new album, Mr Spaceman (their first new music since 2015), which debuted at #3 on the AIR charts and has impressed the likes of Rolling Stone Magazine, who dubbed it "a concept record that explodes their sound into heady, arena-ready territory”.

Since forming in 2013, the band have earned a very loyal legion of fans across the country not only from their own headlining shows across the country but also supporting the likes of Bayside, Hands Like Houses, Silverstein and, more recently Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, soon to add In Hearts Wake to the list.

Wednesday 17 January - Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Tickets from OzTix

Thursday 18 January - Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Tickets from OzTix

Friday 19 January - Grand Hotel, Gladstone, QLD

Tickets from OzTix

Saturday 20 January - Sound Lounge, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets from Sound Lounge

Sunday 21 January - Spotted Cow, Toowoomba, QLD

Tickets from OzTix

Thursday 25 January - Panthers Basement, Port Macquarie, NSW

Tickets from OzTix

Friday 26 January - Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets from OzTix + The Venue

Saturday 27 January - Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Tickets from Moshtix + OzTix

Sunday 28 January - Long Jetty Hotel, Central Coast, NSW

Tickets from OzTix

Wednesday 31 January - Academy, Canberra, ACT

Tickets from Moshtix

Thursday 1 February - Home Tavern, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Tickets from OzTix

Friday 2 February - Beer Deluxe, Albury, VIC

Tickets from OzTix

Saturday 3 February - Waratah Hotel, Hobart, TAS

Tickets from OzTix

Sunday 4 February - Club 54, Launceston, TAS

Tickets from OzTix

Tuesday 6 February - Music Man Megastore, Bendigo, VIC

Tickets from OzTix

Wednesday 7 February - Karova Lounge, Ballarat, VIC

Tickets from OzTix

Thursday 8 February - The Loft, Warrnambool, VIC

Tickets from OzTix

Friday 9 February - Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Tickets from OzTix

Saturday 10 February - Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Tickets from OzTix

Wednesday 14 February - Enigma Bar, Adelaide, SA

Tickets from Moshtix

Friday 16 February - Discovery, Darwin, NT

Tickets from OzTix

Saturday 17 February - Gap View Hotel, Alice Springs, NT

Tickets from OzTix

Wednesday 21 February - Scion Nightclub, Hillarys, WA

Tickets from OzTix

Thursday 22 February - Prince Of Wales, Bunbury, WA

Tickets from OzTix

Friday 23 February - Newport Hotel, Fremantle, WA

Tickets from OzTix

Saturday 24 February - Hyperfest, Midland, WA

Tickets not available yet

Friday 2 March - Sol Bar, Maroochydore, QLD

Tickets from OzTix

Saturday 3 March - The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets from OzTix

