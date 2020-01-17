In-form Inman shoots down exit talk

IN-FORM Brisbane Roar attacker Brad Inman insists he wants to stay with the three-time A-League champions in the face of mooted overseas interest.

One of the Roar's prized off-season recruits, Inman has finally rediscovered his pre-season form.

Dropped twice after an ordinary start to Brisbane's A-League campaign, the 28-year-old Adelaide product has hit back hard with four goals in the Roar's past three matches.

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

His form has attracted interest from South Korea, but Inman said he was only getting started at the Roar.

"I've only been here six months," he said.

"I haven't heard anything about that (move to the K-League). I don't know where it's come from.

"I'm just hoping to keep on scoring here until the end of the season.

"We want to try to go unbeaten until the end of the season, be harder to beat and put on a good run."

Brad Inman (left) celebrates with Roar teammate Jay O’Shea after scoring against Melbourne City at Suncorp Stadium. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Inman, who joined Brisbane after spending 13 years in the UK, said being axed from the Roar starting team in November and again last month by coach Robbie Fowler had proved a blessing in disguise.

"Every player wants to play games. I came back to Australia to play every game," he said.

"But being dropped, it helped me clear my mind, get focused and continue to work hard."

Fowler wants his striker to have more confidence. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Fowler has reiterated that Inman's lack of belief in himself has hindered his progress, but the player suggests otherwise.

"I've always believed in myself. It's just sometimes hard when you come to a new league, and playing with new players. It does take a bit of time," Inman said.

"Getting my first goals has been a release, a weight off my shoulders.

"Now I feel really comfortable, I'm enjoying my football, I know I've got the trust of the coaches, and I've got good coaches working with me every day."

"I just want the team to keep doing what we're doing and get the three points this weekend at home against Wellington."

The Phoenix are unbeaten in their past nine matches, with the run including a 2-1 win over the Roar at Westpac Stadium in November.

"We're coming up against a team in good form but we're at home. We don't fear them," Inman said.