In demand hairdresser opens third salon

Headroom Hair Lennox Head hairdressers Daisy Hickey and Kate Shaw at the premises located on Ballina Street near Quattro Classic Lennox Head.

Headroom Hair Lennox Head hairdressers Daisy Hickey and Kate Shaw at the premises located on Ballina Street near Quattro Classic Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

A HAIRDRESSING business has expanded its empire, opening its third store on the North Coast, the latest in Lennox Head.

Established in 2000, the local hair experts have made a name for themselves in the Ballina Shire with multiple locations and loyal customer base.

Since then it has opened doors to three locations, two in Ballina and one in Lennox Head.

Salon Coordinator Abbie Watson-Taylor said when the opportunity came to create a more boutique location in Lennox Head she jumped at it.

"We already have a lot of clients who travel from Lennox, Byron and beyond,” Ms Watson-Taylor said.

The salon has had a great reputation since Sally Clarke opened its doors 18-years-ago.

"Sally has owned Head Room for 18 years, she's got a really great reputation as a fantastic hairdresser so we've got her as a foundation to build on for a successful salon,” Ms Watson-Taylor said.

IN 2008, Ms Clarke and Headroom Hair were recognised in the North Coast's Small Business Awards for hard work and dedication to training apprentices.

"We really focus on training in our salon. We like to keep up to date with the latest trends, techniques and innovations that become available with us,” Ms Watson-Taylor said.

"We have an excellent colour company that we work with, Goldwell and KMS.”

"They are really fantastic companies to work with, we do a lot of in salon training with them.”

"The girls often travel to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to do fashion shows and hands on workshops to develop their skills.”

Ms Watson-Taylor said all three salons pride themselves on delivering the highest levels of customer service.

"Everyone has got an idea of how they want their hair to feel, and look, so we love to help people in their dream hair journey,” she said.

Potential clients are encouraged to head down to the Lennox Head Arcade, near Quattro, to meet the stylists and have a consultation to find out how you can achieve your dream hair.

"We don't usually quote over the phone, we like to invite the clients in for a complimentary consultation,” Ms Watson-Taylor said.

"Then we sit down with them and get to know a little bit about them, their lifestyle and their hair - how much maintenance and time they are wanting to spend on their hair.”

Headroom Hair Lennox Head is open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information visit, http://headroomhair.com.au/.