BABYDOC: Paediatrician Howard Chilton has left Sydney and it's only operating from Skennards Head.
In-demand baby doctor ditches Sydney for the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
3rd Nov 2019 11:00 PM
ONE of the country's leading baby physicians has closed his Sydney office and is now operating exclusively from his Northern Rivers base.

Dr Howard Chilton -- also known as BabyDoc -- has cared for thousands of children over the years and has worked in London, South Africa, Zimbabwe, the USA and Australia.

He is an avid book writer and blogger.

His latest blog, Boys will be Boys, has been read by more than 200,000 people in just one week.

He discusses all things baby -- wind, food, grandparents, skincare, and parents' anxiety.

After visiting the Northern Rivers for the first time 35 years ago, he bought "a fairly derelict 12 acres” in Federal in 2001 and spent almost 15 years commuting between the Northern Rivers and Sydney.

"From 1978, I was director of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Hospital for Women until 1999, where I gave up the director's job and just did clinical work, and then in 2005 I gave up intensive care,” he said.

"I concentrated on older babies and doing mostly parent education, so I found anthropology and infant biology.”

Dr Chilton knows children are designed to be near their parents, demand food, shelter and love and thinks it's the parents' honour and delight to nurture and love them, day and night.

"My consultations normally last an hour, no matter what it's about, because mothers need to be appraised by the biology of the baby; the baby is not a cultural creature,” he said.

"(English paediatrician) Winnicot said babies are not persons, they are a mass of conflicting reflexes bent on survival.

"When mums realise that it's okay to keep your baby close and feed them when they ask for it, the mothers relax and they can start truly enjoying the care of their babies.”

The professional now lives in Skennars Head and worked in both Sydney and locally up until three months ago.

"The mothers I look after are so much more fun up here,” he said.

