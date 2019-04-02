Young sisters, aged 7 and 9, raped by step-grandfather

A RAPIST step-grandfather gave his wife money for bingo so he could be alone with her two grandchildren to molest them, a court has heard.

The young sisters from the Fraser Coast were routinely sexually abused by the 68-year-old man, who was meant to be their carer during a five-week period last year.

The predator was sentenced to six-years in jail on Monday, after pleading guilty in Maryborough District Court to 31 sexual offences including seven counts of rape.

The court heard the older of the two girls, aged about nine, recalled to police her step-grandfather "putting his rude part into my rude part."

The offending by the man, who otherwise had never been before the courts, began in July last year when the girls stayed with him for a week.

At first he touched them inappropriately, with the touching quickly escalating to a variety of sexual acts performed by both him and the sisters.

In the weeks that followed, the young pair slept over at his place multiple times a week.

Sometimes his wife would be asleep in the house during the offending.

The man, who the Chronicle cannot name for legal reasons, used lollies to keep the pair quiet, saying they couldn't have any if they told anyone.

But the older sister informed her mother and the man went on to reveal his crimes to police.

The offender's wife had ended their relationship after the allegations surfaced.

The Fraser Coast man will be eligible for parole in August 2020.