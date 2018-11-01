These good people will make things feel better

Buddhists pay their respects at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue. Picture: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

IT'S pretty hard to be a citizen of the world right now without carrying with you an oppressive feeling of doom.

Every week there's a fresh salvo of rotten news, and none more so than last week, when in the US pipe bombs were sent to various political figures and media giant CNN, two black citizens were shot in a Kentucky grocery shop after the gunman failed to get into a black church in what is being classified as a hate crime, and 11 Jewish worshippers were slaughtered by anti-Semite Robert Bowers.

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the idea that human beings are more often than not, simply terrible.

But look, if you can, beyond the utter awfulness of the Pittsburgh shooting, and there are some human beings proving that assumption definitively wrong.

Take Doctor Jeff Cohen, president of Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital.

On the night 11 of his fellow congregants at the Tree of Life temple were massacred he and his team treated the killer, just as they would any other patient.

"My job is not to judge him... my job is to take care of him," Dr Cohen said.

"He was severely injured and he got great care here. Many of the people who attended him were Jewish and they're heroes... They did their jobs."

It's almost incomprehensible to me that this man was able to put aside the fact that the person his team was treating had just murdered 11 people Dr Cohen had likely worshipped alongside, perhaps people who were his friends.

How many people could do the work of saving such a man?

As Dr Cohen and his team were looking after a murderous hate killer, the Islamic Centre of Pittsburgh had swung into action, with the Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue fundraising campaign. Their goal of $25,000 was to cover funeral costs and medical bills for the victims. It is now approaching $150,000 in donations.

Centre leader Wasi Mohamed said his community was paying back local Jewish people for their support during trying times.

"We just want to know what you need," he said. "If it's people outside your next service protecting you, let us know. We'll be there.

"That was the same offer that was made to me by this (Jewish) community when this election happened that was so negative and there was a spike in hate crimes against Muslims... so we're just repaying that favour."

Samina Mohamedali and her husband Kutub Ganiwalla, members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, both of North Hills, prepare to place flowers on a memorial in front of the Tree of Life temple. Picture: Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Mohamed said if any Jewish people in Pittsburgh felt uneasy about running errands, there were many Muslim volunteers willing to accompany them.

You can debate forever whether racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia is statistically on the rise, but there can be little doubt the current climate is one in which racists, anti-Semites and Islamophobes feel more comfortable airing their dark views outside what previously might have been confined to furtive shameful whispers.

Who could possibly have ever imagined a scenario in which a serving US president referred to the "fine people" among a group of protesters marching while chanting anti-Semitic slogans and carrying torches? Or where the British Labour Party is embroiled in an anti-Semitism crisis that is threatening to tear it apart.

There's a weird Venn diagram in the current political landscape where anti-Semites on the hard left and alt-right have found unlikely common polluted ground.

Where political leaders can't be relied upon to facilitate healing and dilute the darkness, the actions of the likes of Dr Cohen and his team, and Wasi Mohamed and his community will help do the job.

Claire Sutherland is the acting editor of RendezView.