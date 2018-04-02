Menu
Included in the Kyogle Water Supply Augmentation Project was an upgrade to the fishway.
Politics

Improved water supply secured for the future

2nd Apr 2018 12:15 PM

KYOGLE'S water supply has been secured for future generations with the completion of the Kyogle Water Supply Augmentation Project.

The major water security works included constructing a 200-mega-litre off-stream storage dam, upgrading the local water treatment plant and improving wastewater disposal.

Lismore Mp Thomas George said: "We are proud to have invested $6.47 million into this project, providing Kyogle with the infrastructure it needs to prepare for drought conditions and grow sustainably into the future."

 

COMPLETED FISHWAY: The completed fishway in the river at Kyogle.
The project also involved upgrading Kyogle's award winning fishway on the Richmond River, providing passage to more than 400 kilometres of upstream waterways for fish migration. This on-stream weir was completed in early 2017.

This project has been largely funded by the NSW Government through the Restart NSW Water Security for Regions program, with additional funding provided by Kyogle Council.

"These upgrades will provide the local area with the equivalent of eight Olympic-sized-pools of additional water storage, as well as improving the quality of the drinking water," Mr George said.

"The Water Security for Regions program has contributed $222 million to 70 water infrastructure projects across NSW, making regional communities like Kyogle more attractive places to live and work."

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said the project will have a range of environmental and community benefits.

"The project represents a once in a generation improvement to the water supply for the township of Kyogle," Cr Mulholland said.

"This project delivers improved drought security and water quality, and provides capacity for the future growth of the township which in turn supports the growth of the local economy.

"The additional grant funding for the solar powered mixers in the storage dam will ensure that the water supply is resilient to the impacts of climate change into the future.

"Overall the project has delivered on the triple bottom line by providing social, economic and environmental outcomes while addressing the core issue of providing a safe and secure water supply.

"The final product is a credit to all those involved, and showcases what can be achieved through strong partnerships between local and state government."

