PHOTOS: Impressive machines and frocks at car display

Car enthusiasts show off their pride and joy at the 28th Annual Show & Shine in Ballina.
JASMINE BURKE
CAR tinkerer Mark Gough, of Queensland, has always been passionate about street machines.

"We don't go grey, we go chrome," Mr Gough said.

Showing off his 1972 Valiant Charger at Ballina's 28th annual Show and Shine, he was in his element.

The proud owner of five cars bought the charger in the Gold Coast 18 years ago but it was not roadworthy.

"Up until three years ago it was a ground-up restoration - I did a lot of the work myself."

It was no small task - the paint, trim, suspension, steering, transmission, and engine have all been refurbished or replaced.

Now, "it's basically a new car", he said.

"It still cost me $38,000 by the time I finished, not including my own labour," he said.

"I've done a few cars up now and am currently doing up a Hillman Hunter."

The show included a variety of cars, such as hot rods, street machines and classics.

It wasn't all about speed, with a couple of Volkswagen Kombi vans and a few LandCruisers on display.

The event usually attracts about 200 vehicles.

Hundreds of people made up the crowd.

 

An addition to this year's event had fancy frocks from the 1950s and 60s donned for a fashion pageant.

Peta Elizabeth from Lismore won the Vixen category.

The hair and make-up artist has a passion for dresses and while she normally makes her own, she chose one of her favourites for the day.

"I designed it myself but it was custom-made in Vietnam with Japanese silk," Ms Elizabeth said of her frock.

