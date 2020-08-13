Menu
Harry Angus from the Cat Empire.
Impressive live music line-up for small audiences in Lismore

Rebecca Lollback
13th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
IT'S been a tough five months for the teams at Norpa and Lismore City Hall amid pandemic restrictions.

But now things are about to kick off with a (COVID-safe) bang.

Norpa has partnered with former Dusty Attic owner Kate Stroud to bring a stellar line-up of musicians and great food to Lismore.

Studio Sessions is a limited capacity program of events in The Studio at Lismore City Hall, and combines live performance with supper provided by Lismore foodies Secret Chef.

"We're excited to open up again to small audiences for the Studio Sessions," Norpa artistic director and chief executive, Julian Louis, said.

"Lismore City Hall is a registered COVID Safe Venue and measures are in place to make sure we gather safely."

 

Sara Tindley, Lucie Thorne and Ben Wilson kick off NORPA's Studio Sessions in September.
The partnership between Ms Stroud and Norpa started last year after Ms Stroud received a Create NSW Music Now grant to bring live music to Lismore.

Following the closure of live music venue Dusty Attic, Norpa offered Ms Stroud a larger space and the first Studio Session took place with Sofiella and the Handsome Husbands at the Norpa 2020 Season Launch.

"The energy, creativity and enthusiasm Kate brings to Lismore is so needed," Mr Louis said.

"Our partnership is built on helping Kate with her live music grant through providing a bigger venue, our equipment and team, all with the aim of increasing access to live music in Lismore.

"The Studio is a fantastic, intimate live performance venue for music, cabaret and comedy."

Ms Stroud said she was looking forward to bringing people together again.

"Appreciation grows in absence - we've experienced a short while without the magic of live music, more than ever the value and power of human connection is apparent," she said.

"The Studio Sessions celebrate the importance of community and the inspiration and wellbeing art brings to our lives."

 

Studio Sessions

September 4: Ben Wilson (on sale now)

September 5: Lucie Thorne & Sara Tindley (on sale now)

September 11: Harry Angus (Cat Empire), on sale August 19

September 12: Emily Lubitz (Tinpan Orange) and friends, on sale August 19

 

Performances start at 7.30pm (doors 6pm). For more information and bookings, visit www.norpa.org.au.

Capacity is strictly limited. All ages.

Price is $60 per person plus booking fee (tables of two, four or six includes performance, supper and a drink on arrival).

Lismore Northern Star

