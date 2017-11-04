Impressive entry list opens speedway season

ALWAYS IN IT: The car of Phil McNamara, who has had some impressive wins at Lismore Speedway in recent seasons. He is one of the major contenders in the V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup tonight.

THE V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup season opener at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight is the most open in years.

There are any number of chances in an impressive entry list.

The race has the potential to be one of the best in the history of the event.

In such a competitive field, qualifying heats will be vital as drivers chase a spot in the field for the final.

"The heats will be very important,” promoter David Lander said yesterday.

"Drivers who figure in those early race results will almost certainly be assured of a good starting position in the final.

"It will be a quality field that takes the flag for the decider in what I think will be one of the most keenly contested Lord Mayor's Cup races I have presented in my time at this speedway.”

Long-time Lismore campaigner Andrew Pezzutti will be hoping for a repeat result of 2014 when he raced to an impressive victory.

He is certainly one of the pre-race favourites.

Another driver with some impressive main event victories in recent seasons at the Lismore circuit is Phil McNamara.

Others with claims tonight include Scott Quirk, Brent Hall, David Blanch, Ray Eggins, Andrew Firth and Mitchell Randall.

Spare a thought for Mark Connolly, who after three seasons in the Wingless Sprintcar division has moved into the V8 Dirt Modifieds.

He has chosen one of the toughest races of the season in what will be a baptism of fire.

Wingless Sprintcar drivers also have an important main event - the first Lismore round of the Lismore Workers Club Driver to America series.

There will be a full support card featuring street stocks, national four-cylinder sedans, junior sedans, production sedans and AMCA Nationals.