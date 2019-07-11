Impressive $6.8 million project planned for Ballina school

A PROPOSAL for a $6.8 million hall at a Ballina school will be considered when the planning panel meets later this month.

The multi-purpose hall would be built at Emmanuel Anglican College at West Ballina, and the project is part of the overall masterplan for the fast-growing school.

Planners Newton Denny Chapelle lodged the development application with Ballina Shire Council late last year and a determination will now be made at a Northern Region Planning Panel meeting on July 25.

The project would include a multi-purpose hall, strength and conditioning centre, stage and retractable seating, green room, change rooms and toilets, entrance foyer and reception, catering space and storerooms.

According to the documents lodged with the council, part of the proposed building would be higher than planning controls would normally allow.

"The nature of a sports hall is such that certain height parameters must be met in order for the building to be 'fit for purpose'," the report states.

"This necessarily results in the portions of the building located over the playing courts being set at a level higher than the nominated 8.5m building height control for the site.

"All components of the building which are able to be set at a lower level are fully compliant."

The hall would be used seven days a week for sporting activities, and about 10 times a year for larger events, such as Christmas, awards and concerts.

The space would also be available to be used by the public for community events.

The college's masterplan, including plans for the multi-purpose hall, was introduced in 1999.

"The decision to 'bring forward' to construction timing of the hall is the product of increased student demand and a desire to provide improved sporting and performing arts facilities for the school community," the planners' report states.

"The proposal provides for a quality building form which is a suitable 'entrance statement' for both EAC and Ballina as a whole."

A decision will be made on the DA at the Northern Regional Planning Panel meeting at 10am on July 25.

It will be held at the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club's Gawandi Room.

Relevant documents will be available at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/planningpanels at least seven days before the meeting.

To register to speak at the meeting, contact the Planning Panels Secretariat before 4pm on July 23 on 02 8217 2060 or email enquiry@planningpanels.nsw.gov.au.