20°
Lifestyle

Important lessons when teaching teens good money habits

DOLLARS AND SENSE with CAMPBELL KORFF | 11th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Putting away a bit away, over a long time is the key to building wealth. Sit down with your teenager and show them the power of compounding. PHOTO: AAP
Putting away a bit away, over a long time is the key to building wealth. Sit down with your teenager and show them the power of compounding. PHOTO: AAP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERYONE knows the saying "It's easier to learn something when you're young". So what can you do to teach your kids good money habits?

If you've ever asked a teenager to clean their bedroom, you would know they can get fired up. In this case, it's a passionate defence of their right to anarchy in one room of the house.

But can you get them fired up about money? Or, more specifically, about making, saving and investing money?

According to a recent global study, Australian students rank fifth in the world for financial literacy. That's the good news.

The bad news is their overall scores have fallen in recent years. In the 2012 Programme for International Student Assessment financial literacy test, students scored an average 526, while the 2015 scores fell to 504.

Teaching kids about money is important at any age. However, teenage financial skills are even more crucial. They are often earning their own money from age 14, and then they are on the cusp of being given access to financial products such as credit cards, payday lending and mobile phone contracts as soon as they turn 18.

Not only do they need to avoid the pitfalls, such as racking up debt, they also need to know the positives, too: How to save, invest and grow their money.

There are lots of great resources already available to help them on this journey. The Federal Government's MoneySmart website is a good start, and there are also dedicated teaching resources you may find useful.

But our own life experience is sometimes the best teacher, so we've asked our own wealth experts about some of the important lessons they think teenagers need to learn.

Learn how to save

This sounds simple but it's a behaviour that often needs to be practised over time. Encourage your kids to have a dedicated savings account they don't access and keep separate from spending money. This is particularly important if they're earning an income.

Encourage your teenager to save for an item they are convinced they "have to have", rather than buying it for them. The satisfaction of setting a savings goal, and achieving it, is actually one of the best gifts you can give them.

Understand compound interest

Putting away a bit away, over a long time is the key to building wealth. Sit down with your teenager and show them the power of compounding - for example, saving $10 per week at 4% interest over 10 years = $6390, 20 years = $15,923, and 30 years = $30,141. (Of course, that's before any costs such as bank or investment fees.)

The key to compounding is that the earlier you start, the better it works. So why not paint the picture for them now, and they can start building wealth early. MoneySmart has a nifty little compound interest calculator that you can use for this purpose.

Read the fine print

Signing up for a new mobile phone might seem exciting and grown-up, but a post-paid plan with a handset is essentially a credit contract. You promise to pay a certain amount, and they give you a shiny new phone on the proviso you pay it off.

If you default on that contract, you can end up being chased by debt collectors and given a black mark against your credit file.

This might seem obvious to adults, but many young people can be drawn in by the excitement and blind to the fact that they are taking on a big responsibility.

This simple concept - that you must pay back debts - can be glossed over in an era of easy credit. One person can rack up multiple credit card debts for a long time, before the debt collectors come knocking.

And in an age of cashless tap-and-go, it's easy for money to lose some meaning when you can't see it and hold it.

Go through paperwork with your kids whenever they make a financial commitment, or you do it on their behalf. Talk about the terms and conditions in the contract, and be clear on what's required from them.

Another good idea, before they sign up to a credit card, is to talk about "minimum repayments". According to calculations by Fairfax, if the average Aussie credit card debt was paid off at the "minimum repayment" level, it would take more than 27 years!

Educate yourself

The best way to pass on good money habits is by modelling them yourself.

If you feel like your own skills and knowledge could do with a boost, there are plenty of resources you can call on.

Visit MoneySmart.gov.au to get started, or speak to a financial adviser about how you can get your finances on track.

This information is general in nature and readers should seek professional advice specific to their circumstances.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  campbell korff financial advice northern rivers business northern rivers education northern rivers lifestyle

SNEAK PEEK: Old favourite to be revived in Lismore laneway

SNEAK PEEK: Old favourite to be revived in Lismore laneway

A QUIRKY new venture at one of Lismore's laneways aims to spice up the city's night life by reviving an old, much-loved restaurant.

Controversial sign spark's debate about potholes

A controversial sign about Byron Shire's roads was erected in the wake of the death of cyclist, Col Hadwell last week.

"Welcome to Byron Bay, where someone must die to fill a pothole"

Migaloo the white whale sails past our coast

A rare shot of Migaloo breaching last year off Brunswick Heads by Keith Christie. Photo: Keith Christie Photography

Ghostly whale makes his way along our coast during migration.

What power option is best for the Northern Rivers?

Biologists want environmental activists to back nuclear power, or risk catastrophic consequences of climate change

Nuclear, solar, wind, coal: There is so much to debate

Local Partners

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

LAWNMAKERS in New South Wales are being urged to ensure that new strata property laws make apartment buildings more pet-friendly.

'First time lucky' for Bingo winner

Alby Waldron when he came to collect his prize at the Northern Star this week.

Alby Waldron is the lucky winner of $1000

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

GUY Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment during a guest appearance on Channel Seven’s Behave Yourself.

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Lawyers pursue $100 million claim against Jackson's former companies

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!