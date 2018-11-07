Menu
Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with representatives from Byron Youth Service and Brunswick Heads CWA at the Mullumbimby War Widows Cottage celebrating todays funding announcement.
News

Much-needed upgrade for 'iconic' building

7th Nov 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM

THE Mullumbimby War Widow's Cottage and the Brunswick Heads CWA Hall will undergo significant refurbishments to bring them up to date with the support of the NSW Government.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced $197,716 in funding to upgrade the Mullumbimby War Widow's Cottage and $66,060 to refurbish the Brunswick Heads CWA Hall.

Mr Franklin said the buildings are important assets for the community.

"The Mullumbimby War Widow's Cottage is one of the homes of the Byron Youth Service, which delivers vital support and life-skills programs for many at-risk teenagers from the Mullumbimby region," Mr Franklin said.

"This funding will bring the cottage up to standard so the young people of the region can have a modern, safe space to meet, and a space which they can be proud of."

Mr Franklin said the Brunswick Heads CWA Hall has been an iconic community centre for the Brunswick community for over 60 years.

"The funding ... will mean the hall's leaking roof can be replaced, the storm water drainage can be refurbished and solar hot water, a water tank, and security lights can be installed."

Lismore Northern Star

