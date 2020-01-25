Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Giacomo Nizzolo bides his time on Saturday in the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Giacomo Nizzolo bides his time on Saturday in the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Cycling & MTB

Daryl Impey takes Tour Down Under lead as Nizzolo wins stage

by Jack Hudson
25th Jan 2020 4:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARYL  Impey has moved into the leader's jersey ahead of the final stage of the Tour Down Under.

In Saturday's stage five at Victor Harbor,  NTT Pro Cycling's Italian Giacomo Nizzolo who by a length from Simone Consonni and Sam Bennett.

Two-time defending champion Impey finished the day in 10th, while Caleb Ewan was eighth.

Post-race, Nizzolo was ecstatic with the stage win.

"I can't thank the team enough, they did a great job," he said.

"They did the climb perfectly and did the perfect lead out.

"I put everything I had to the end.

"First race win of the season for the new team.

"I'm super happy, big thanks to the team, we just need to keep going like that."

Meanwhile, Impey said he was "chuffed" with the day after securing the leader's jersey.

"It's fantastic to lead the race going into Willunga," he said.

"I'm chuffed for all the work the boys did. We've given ourselves every chance to win this last race.

"It was exactly as we planned on the climb. We had a very select group and I was praying that group made it to the line … I'm really chuffed with today."

Impey leads Richie Porte by two seconds, with Rob Power in third by nine seconds.

More Stories

Show More
caleb ewan cycling daryl impey giacomo nizzolo richie porte rob power sam bennett simone consonni tour down under

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfires have turned international tourists away

        premium_icon Bushfires have turned international tourists away

        News THE effect of the global publicity the fires have received has been ‘significant’ and may be felt on the Northern Rivers for years to come.

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        News BYRON Shire resident awarded PhD for research about ‘good blokes’.

        MYSTERY: Why a 58-year-old cold-case has been reopened

        premium_icon MYSTERY: Why a 58-year-old cold-case has been reopened

        News THE 58-year-old Lismore woman was last seen in 1962.

        How new expert panel will help rebuild regional roads

        premium_icon How new expert panel will help rebuild regional roads

        News NSW Government makes a long awaited announcement after being slammed for inaction...