Imogen's triple medals at titles

CHAMPION SIBLINGS: Tynikah Hampson and her brother Christopher with Sempei Imogen Crampton (centre) competed in the first round of the National All Styles Martial Arts tournament held at Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast recently. Imogen won two gold medals and a bronze at the Queensland Karate Association State Titles a week later.

CHAMPION SIBLINGS: Tynikah Hampson and her brother Christopher with Sempei Imogen Crampton (centre) competed in the first round of the National All Styles Martial Arts tournament held at Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast recently. Imogen won two gold medals and a bronze at the Queensland Karate Association State Titles a week later. Supplied

LISMORE'S teen karate sensation, Imogen Crampton maintained her dedicated approach by claiming two gold and a bronze at the Queensland Karate Association State Titles last weekend.

The 17-year-old Kadina High School Year 12 student who trains with the Northern Rivers Shukokai Karate Dojo, competed in three divisions, comprising the the Kumite Individual Junior Female 59kg Kyu Grade, Kumite Individual Junior Female -59kg Black Belt and the Kumite Individual Junior Female Open.

Imogen's took gold for Kyu Grade (State Champion) and for Black Belt (State Champion) with a strongly contested bronze for the Open event.

Meanwhile, a week earlier two of Imogen's fellow students competed in the first round of the National All Styles Martial Arts tournament held at Runaway Bay Gold Coast on Sunday March 10.

Sensei Barry Potts said defending National Champion in Kumite, Christopher Hampson started the year with another win in his division, 14-15yrs 10th Kyu to 6th Kyu Points Sparring.

"His opponents, based on round one, will push Chris this year to maintain his National Champion title, with both his bouts being very closely contested,” Potts said.

"Chris also won Gold in his Kata round and is aiming to continue winning through to go one better this year to achieve a Double National Champion in Kumite and Kata divisions.

"His sister Tynikah has also started her competition year off to a great start, winning bronze in her Kata Division and silver in her Kumite Division.”

Potts said both young competitors are looking forward to the next round at the end of April.