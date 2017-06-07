Immersive technology puts you in control

INTERACTIVE MEDIA: Kate McDowell tries out the ACO Virtual which lets a person direct the Australian Chamber Orchestra's musicians.

IMAGINE standing on a stage surrounded by the Australian Chamber Orchestra's virtuoso musicians, watching bows and fingers fly, feeling the power of the bass line, or hearing the exquisite tones of artistic director Richard Tognetti's Guarneri del Gesú violin up close.

ACO Virtual, the Australian Chamber Orchestra's ground-breaking virtual orchestra installation, will be set up and available for people to experience at Lismore City Hall from June 8-24.

ACO Virtual is an interactive, immersive experience featuring the music of Bach, Grieg, Roger Smalley and Astor Piazolla played by the orchestra.

It was created by filming ACO members against green screens, capturing audio and video for each individual.

To experience ACO Virtual you stand among the projections and choose how you want to hear and see them play.

You can highlight one particular musician, hear a section, or experience the whole orchestra.

You can see how the parts fit together by viewing the score streaming below each musician's projection.

Musicians can even bring their own instrument and join in.

The orchestra has donated $10,000 to Norpa to help with the company's recovery of its base at Lismore City Hall after the devastation caused by the March 31 flood.

"We are so grateful to the ACO for their incredibly generous donation towards Norpa's recovery,” said Norpa's artistic director Julian Louis "This is a great boost for the company and demonstrates the level of support for Norpa across the national performing arts sector.”

ACO Virtual runs from daily from 10am to 3pm on a 30-minute loop.

Tickets cost $5 and $10.