Immerse yourself in forgotten arts at new hands-on event

LEARN ANCIENT CRAFT: At the fist Forgotten Arts Fair at Nimbin's Djanbung Gardens on Saturday, August 10 from 10am until 5pm.

BE CATAPULTED into the world of traditional and ancient crafts at the first Northern Rivers Forgotten Arts Fair.

Celebrating the creativity and skills of local artisans, crafters and those who still practice forgotten arts, the fair will feature demonstrations of artisans at their craft, workshops, displays as well as stalls in the tranquil permaculture landscape of Nimbin's Djanbung Gardens.

Explore the Market-on-the-Meadow's craft stalls and demonstrations including floral crafts, leather work, bone and wood carving, natural building, basketry, macramé, natural tanning and bamboo crafting.

The Fibre-to-Fabric area will offer demonstrations, displays and hands-on activities in diverse textile and fibre crafts like spinning, weaving and lacemaking. At the LandsEnd Forge you will see blacksmiths at work and examples of products from the Northern Rivers Knife-makers and Blacksmiths Group.

There will be hands-on activities for all ages to make and create a flower crown, mask-making, simple weaving projects, macramé, bamboo whittling or have a go at using a treadle machine or manual potter's wheel. Get inspired and informed with the workshop program of diverse topics such as practical rope knotting and lashing, home crafting skills, food preservation, natural building, smithing and cultural themes.

At 'The Hub' cafe there will be delicious local food and refreshments with outdoor seating by the main stage to enjoy live folk music and entertainment.

Stroll through the Rune-inscribed standing stones to a Viking encampment in the Celtic Grove and explore traditional period skills, crafts and life of a by-gone era. The entertainment and food area will feature live Irish folk and Eastern music and the café will be serving delicious local food and refreshments.

Permaculture educator and proprietor of Djanbung Gardens Robyn Francis, is excited to be offering this opportunity to the community.

"In a society dominated by mass production, overconsumption and waste, we need to reconnect with the simple pleasures and deep satisfaction of traditional crafts and survival skills to restore balance and draw from this rich heritage as we transition to a more sustainable way of life.”

The following Sunday, August 11 will feature a program of specialist half-day Masterclass Workshops in blacksmithing, coiled basketry, herbal first aid and Celtic wisdoms. These workshops require pre-registration at www.permaculture.com.au

The event is hosted by Permaculture College Aus, a non-profit organisation providing education in sustainable living & design.

The forgotten Arts Fair kicks off from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, August 10 at Djanbung Gardens, 74 Cecit St Nimbi.

Entry to the Forgotten Arts Fair is by donation: minimum Gold Coin. ($5 recommended). Kids free.