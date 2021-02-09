Immediate action to replace council boss after ‘shock’ exit

Terry Dodds has resigned from his role as CEO of Tenterfield Shire Council. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Work is already under way to replace the Tenterfield Shire Council boss after his shock resignation last year.

Chief executive Terry Dodds handed in his notice at the end of 2020.

The council held an extraordinary meeting late last month to decide on the best way forward.

Mayor Peter Petty said the council resolved that the process to replace Mr Dodds should begin “immediately”.

A recruitment consultant will be engaged to conduct the recruitment process and find an appropriate replacement.

A selection panel, comprising all councillors, will work with the consultant.

Cr Petty said councillors were keen to ensure the positive momentum generated by Mr Dodds was maintained.

“Terry left council in a very good place,” he stated.

“He developed a team of committed and capable managers sustained by a willing and engaged workforce.

“Council understands how important it is that staff continue to feel supported as the workload generated by the plethora of grant funding on top of the personal stresses of drought, fire and Covid continues to challenge everyone.

“The appointment of a new Chief Executive as soon as possible will make sure that operationally, everything continues to roll along and the amazing works being carried out right across our shire are guaranteed to continue.”

Quotes from recruitment consultants are now being sought through Tender Link.

Tenders close at 5pm on Monday, February 15, with a council meeting to select the successful quotation to be held shortly afterwards.