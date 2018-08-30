'Immediate' action to follow bypass crisis meeting

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Ballina Rd at Alstonville last Monday.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Ballina Rd at Alstonville last Monday. Marc Stapelberg

ROADS and Maritime Services staff will take immediate action to investigate safety issues on the Alstonville Bypass.

Greens MP for Ballina Tamara Smith said the RMS would undertake "immediate traffic counts and a further safety audit” of the Ballina Rd junction of the Bruxner Highway.

The announcement follows a meeting Ms Smith hosted this morning with Highway Patrol officers, Ballina Shire Council staff and councillors and RMS Northern Regional Manager John Alexander.

"The group will meet again in a month with proposals for moving forward,” Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said she was "heartened” by news Roads Minister Melinda Pavey would visit the site after last week's fatal incident.

Ms Pavey was invited to visit the bypass by Nationals MLC and hopeful candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin.

"The group looks forward to meeting her on her visit here to discuss quick action on what can be done to make this intersection as safe as possible,” she said.

"The police message to the public is a reminder to drive to the conditions, whether it is rain, a busy intersection or sun strike, please take conditions you find yourself in into account when driving.”

Ballina Shire mayor David Wright said police at this morning's meeting told them of "at least 10” crashes which had occurred there.

Cr Wright said RMS traffic counters were in place when he was returning home from the meeting.

He said the group agreed to meet again in a month's time.

Meanwhile, he's welcomed Ms Pavey's plans to visit.

"What they do will depend on the cost-benefit ratio,” Cr Wright said.

"If the minister comes up and has a look at the situation, it can't hurt.”

Cr Wright said it was positive to see the RMS had "taken it seriously” along with other parties.

"I appreciate Ben (Franklin)'s got connections and it's fantastic that he can bring the minister up and I think that's really important,” he said.

"I appreciate Tamara and I appreciate Ben for doing what they can.”