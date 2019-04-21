Imelda May dazzles Bluesfest crowds with soaring vocals

Imelda May performs at Mojo Tent on the second day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah.

Imelda May performs at Mojo Tent on the second day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

IF you managed to catch Imelda May perform this weekend at Bluesfest, then you don't have to feel guilty if you opted for an extra hour of shut eye instead of going to church for Easter today.

The Irish singer and songwriter provided everyone with a bit of a religious experience as they stood under the big top listening to her incredible vocals.

Dedicating her Saturday set and the entire festival to journalist Lyra McKee, who was murdered on Friday during riots in Northern Ireland, Imelda displayed a reverence that can only be described as beautiful.

More than once did I over hear others in the crowd mention they had seen her on Friday and made it their mission to see her a second time on Saturday and they were not left not disappointed.

Along with her band, who couldn't stop from grinning ear from ear as they played to a packed audience, Imelda shimmied and strut across the stage hitting every note perfectly.

Singing a mix of her old and new albums, Imelda ensured everyone's spirits were soaring by the end of her performance.

Treating fans to a poem she wrote about female pleasure, it was her talent on the Bodhran, an irish hand held drum, for her final song 'Johnny's got a boom boom' that really got people stamping their feet to the beat of her most famous tune.

So, if you didn't get a chance to catch Imelda May perform, or go to church this morning, don't worry.

As Imelda said on stage yesterday, "music is like church but in a much better way”.

And there's plenty of more live music to come as Bluesfest enters if fourth day.