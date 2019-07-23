'Imagine if your kids found this': Teacher's aid drug bust

Emma Frances Savage, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing a highly-addictive opioid when police pulled her over, driving a man wanted by police.

A MOTHER of two and teacher's aid was slammed in court after she was found in possession of a highly-addictive opioid, potentially within children's reach.

Moffat Beach woman Emma Frances Savage, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing 26 8mg strips of the prescription drug buprenorphine, which Magistrate Rod Madsen explained was also known as fentanyl.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told Maroochydore Magistrates Court officers pulled Savage over driving a man wanted by police about 11.50pm on June 9 at Deception Bay.

Sergeant Lambert said police noticed she and her male passenger appeared "nervous and apprehensive", and both were detained due to the man's status.

The court heard a subsequent vehicle search uncovered strips of the prescription drug inside a bag.

Duty lawyer Codi Dalley told the court Savage was a teacher's aid and mother of two children, aged 12 and nine.

She told the court Savage claimed she did not put the drugs in the bag, nor did she use them.

Ms Dalley told the court a drug conviction could impact Savage's Blue Card status, which she needed for work.

Magistrate Rod Madsen questioned how the drugs got in the bag.

"Did one of the kids put them in there at school?" he asked, and suggested Savage's claim was "rubbish".

"It's an opioid, they are highly addictive.

"People die because of this... you're a teacher's aid, you've got kids, what if your kids rummaged in your bag and found this... just imagine."

Savage spoke up and denied the bag belonged to her.

Mr Madsen fined her $500 and did not record a conviction given the defendant's clean criminal history.

"How about you go and get some new acquaintances while you're at it," Mr Madsen said as Savage was excused from court.