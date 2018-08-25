Imagine if an app could replace our government

Is anyone developing an app that would replace our government?

POLITICS is an industry that is ripe for digital disruption.

Imagine if we did away with the three tiers of government and replaced them all with an app.

Various departments could then produce policy recommendations which could be put out to a simple yes or no vote.

Of course, that's never going to happen while politicians continue to have their snouts in the trough and thumb their noses at the people who elected them.

But in this 24/7 digital age we live in, the current system of government seems broken beyond recognition and we do need something different. Don't we?