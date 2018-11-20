Menu
'I'm thankful everyone was safe from me': Drunk driver

Amber Hooker
20th Nov 2018 4:05 PM
A DRUNK driver nearly four times the legal limit admitted she had "no business" endangering lives.

Alyssa Catherine Densley was pulled over by police as she drove through residential Gidgee Court, Caloundra West at 8.38pm on October 27.

The Caloundra woman represented herself and pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard Densley admitted to having consumed alcohol before driving, and returned a positive breath test and subsequent analysis of 0.193 blood alcohol concentration.

"I had no business being on the road and (am) clearly regretful," she told the court.

"And thankful that everyone in Caloundra was safe from me."

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Potter said a drink driving entry from 2013 "stood out" on Densley's traffic history.

Densley was was convicted and fined $1300, and disqualified from obtaining or holding a driver's licence for 14 months.

"One would suggest you rethink your driving habit," magistrate Graham Hillan warned.

