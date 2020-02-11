‘I’m so mad’: Kobe’s wife unloads

VANESSA Bryant has spoken about her frustrations over the shock death of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna.

In a heartbreaking post on her personal Instagram account, Vanessa captioned a video of Gianna playing basketball, stating she refuses to accept they're both gone.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Califoria on January 27 (AEST).

The group was travelling to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California for a basketball match in which Gianna would have played and the NBA great would coached.

Vanessa has continued to post moving tributes to her husband and daughter, but on Tuesday she spoke about her heartbreak over the pair no longer being around.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," she wrote.

"I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.

The Bryant family.

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?!

"I'm so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realise I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters.

"Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I'm feeling is normal. It's part of the grieving process.

"I just wanted to share in case there's anyone out there that's experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over.

"Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

On Monday Vanessa posted a video of her youngest daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to both Kobe and Gianna.

"My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy's eyes," she captioned the video.

Since the fatal crash, teams and athletes across the globe have expressed their dismay over the loss of Kobe, the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Tributes have flooded in for the Bryant family and the other people on board the helicopter when it crashed.