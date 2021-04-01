‘I’m not okay’: Star’s alarming post

MasterChef star Laura Sharrad has called out a "disturbing" message she was sent on Instagram, sharing that it left her feeling "sick and violated".

While the MasterChef: All Stars runner-up didn't detail the contents of the message, she told followers she was "not okay" after reading it.

"Today I opened a really disturbing message sent to me on Instagram," the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"It was something no woman should ever have to read. I feel so sick. I feel violated. I feel unsafe. I feel disgusted. I feel a lot of things. All of them bad things. Simply, it's not okay.

"I thought about posting this all afternoon as I rarely share things about how I'm actually feeling. This is meant to be a happy place. Today I am not okay."

Sharrad featured on the most recent season of MasterChef Australia where she attracted backlash from viewers for mainly cooking pasta dishes.

The Adelaide restaurant owner, who first appeared on the cooking show in Season Six before returning for last year's Back To Win series, was criticised by some viewers for her "smug" behaviour and "bad attitude" on the cooking show, with many suggesting she received favourable treatment from judge Jock Zonfrillo, who she used to work for.

During the season, fellow MasterChef contestants Brendan Pang and Khanh Ong publicly defended Laura.

Speaking to Now To Love, Ong said, "She's a really close friend of mine and I was really surprised by how much backlash she got because I think it's unfair.

"Social media seems to jump on a beautiful woman and I think that's what it is. They found her and instead of attacking her because they just don't like that she's on TV again, they're attacking her for pasta. That's not the reason that you're angry, I honestly think that. It happened to Chloe (Carroll) in my year and I think it's so unfair."

Laura runs pasta restaurant Nido in Adelaide with her chef husband, Max Sharrad. The pair met while working together at Jock Zonfrillo's former restaurant Orana.

