'I'm not going to be a yes person': Thomas George's new role

INDEPENDENT ROLE: Former politician Thomas George (far right) has been appointed president and independent chairman of the Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association at their annual general meeting held during the Ekka in Brisbane. Here Mr George is pictured with the 2018 Kyogle Show's cattle grand champion, a Charloias with owners and then Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud and Member for Page Kevin Hogan. Alison Paterson

AFTER 20 years as the Nationals' Lismore MP, Thomas George has taken on a new role in our region.

On Wednesday Mr George was been appointed president and independent chairman of the Australian Registered Cattle Breeders Association at their annual general meeting held during the Ekka.

Mr George, who retired from politics at the last state election, said he was "humbled” by the appointment.

He said ARCBA is a peak body which provides leadership, direction, and education to industry, and he will "have to work hard to live up to match up to the wonderful people who have held this role before.”

"They approached me as they wanted someone independent with experience in the cattle industry and I considered it and a week later said i would be honoured to take on the job,” he said.

"ARCBA not only ensures that we have reliable genetics for cattle breeding but provides leadership to youth in the industry.

"I'm not going to be a 'yes person', I want to be able to achieve something and work with the industry to establish some goals to achieve success.”

Mr George said at this stage the role involves attending at least four meetings a year as well as many other events.

"There at this stage plus a Young Breed Leaders Workshop in Armidale in the latter part of October,” he said.

Mr George replaces former president and chairman Arthur Rickards who died earlier this year.

"The late Arthur Rickards set the high agenda and I am really looking forward to taking it further.”

ARBCA executive director Alex McDonald said the organisation is fortunate to have Mr George bring his expertise, experience and contacts on board.

"Thomas has a long history in the beef industry, he was the inaugural chairman of the Casino Beef Week Promotion Committee,” he said.

"He has lots of experience in running or chairing organisations and his political career makes him an ideal person to an independent chairman.”

He said Mr George's links to the beef industry include 33 years as the founder and managing director, of the well-known stock and station agency, George and Fuhrmann with offices at Casino, Warwick, Stanthorpe, and Bangalow.

From 1980 to 1999 Mr George was a director and deputy chairman of the Northern Co-operative Meat Company Ltd in Casino and during this time was also president of the Stock and Station Agents Association of NSW as well as vice-president of the Australian Council of Livestock Agents.