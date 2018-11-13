Groom’s sexting bombshell

Izzy and Simon have broken up for good … and no-one is surprised

Less than a week out from their wedding and one of the Bride and Prejudice grooms has been busted sending sexually explicit texts to an ex-girlfriend.

For a while now it's been obvious that things would end badly for Izzy, who agreed to an open relationship with Simon as a solution to his cheating past.

Things finally came to a head on Monday night's episode when she discovered he had been sexting an ex-girlfriend - something that was off-limits in their agreement.

The couple’s relationship came apart at the seams on Monday night’s episode

The other couples became unwilling eavesdroppers as Izzy confronted Simon in a loud voice behind closed doors.

"You're so full of s**t! This is the last time I will have you lie to me," she screamed.

"What did I lie to you about?" Simon asked.

"Everything! You're texting her constantly!" Izzy fired back. "You lie and you tell me that you're not with your ex-girlfriend but you lie! Do you think that it is fair? Because I love you."

Refusing to be confronted further, Simon fled the resort, leaving his fiancee to be consoled by Ange.

A distressed Izzy was comforted by the other couples as Simon fled the retreat

Fighting back tears, Izzy explained to Ange that he had been messaging his ex while sitting next to her and they would not be getting married.

Visibly shocked, Ange said what the rest of Australia was thinking: "That is f**king disgusting."

In a chat with producers, a defeated Izzy explained that Simon had crossed a line by staying in touch with one of his ex-girlfriends as that wasn't allowed in their open relationship.

"He said they were only friends," she said. "I've seen the text messages that he was writing to her and they weren't friendly, they were explicit. He broke that agreement, he lied to me."

Simon had been sending messages constantly to his ex-girlfriend

Simon was surprisingly relaxed about the sudden end of his relationship to Izzy

In a stunning about face after pleading with Izzy's mum to accept him into the family just hours earlier Simon said he was also done with their relationship.

"I said (to Izzy) I was questioning the marriage because I do feel like my heart is elsewhere," he told producers.

"So I'm in love with someone else, my ex-partner Megan, and I don't love Izzy."

As a crying Izzy was comforted by the other couples back at the retreat Simon offered a somewhat interesting take on the whole situation.

"Yeah the truth will set you free but first it will piss you off," he said.

Izzy and Simon's sudden implosion shocked viewers who took to social media to vent their frustrations over their split.

-Bride and Prejudice continues Tuesday 7.30pm on Channel 7.