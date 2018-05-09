'I'm here as a political prisoner', court hears

A man has faced court charged with a range of offences, including damaging police vehicles.

A MAN accused of assaulting police and damaging police vehicles has told a magistrate the charges against him relate to a "military act".

George Alexander Dickson, 41, faced Lismore Local Court yesterday after being charged with a host of offences.

Police will allege Mr Dickson was acting in an unruly manner when they were called to the Nimbin showgrounds about 1.30pm on Monday.

The man from Noarlunga Downs, South Australia, was allegedly slashing property with a knife. He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, failing to comply with a direction and resisting police but after being released on bail yesterday, he allegedly smashed the front and rear windscreens of two police vehicles outside Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of malicious damage, assaulting and resisting police.

In court, he rejected the representation of solicitor Thomas Trembath and said the matter should be dealt with in military court.

"This is a military act between two different parties who are in active war," Mr Dickson said.

"I'm an activist. I'm here as a political prisoner."

Mr Dickson told Magistrate David Heilpern he was a "cannabis activist" and asked to be released on bail.

The court heard Mr Dickson had kicked a police officer in the stomach during a struggle prior to his second arrest in Lismore's CBD yesterday.

He was allegedly captured smashing the police vehicle windscreens, before keying the cars, on CCTV, and Mr Heilpern said there was a "very strong" prosecution case.

He said he has "some concerns about the defendant's mental health" and ordered a psychological report to be prepared by June 18, when Mr Dickson will return to court.

Mr Dickson repeatedly interrupted Mr Heilpern from the dock and was remanded in custody.