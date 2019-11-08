Menu
A Casino man was arreted after an alleged domestic violence assault.
'I'm going to kill you': Man arrested over assault

Aisling Brennan
8th Nov 2019 11:17 AM
A CASINO man accused of a violent domestic assault was refused bail ahead of his court appearance today.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they were called to a Casino address on Pratt St after reports of an argument had turned violent between a man and a woman known to each other.

"The 49-year-old (man) has knocked the victim to the ground and stomped on her neck, chest and arms with his feet,” Richmond Police District Crime Prevention Officer Senior-Constable David Henderson said.

"As the victim tried to get up he punched her to the face and chest.

"He allegedly then held a knife to the victim's neck and said: 'I am going to kill you'.

"The 49-year-old then called an ambulance for the victim.

"The victim was taken to hospital, where the extent of her injuries is still being assessed.”

The man was arrested and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and breach apprehended violence order.

He was bail refused and will appear at Casino Local Court today

